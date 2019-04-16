Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DEFENSE

Chinese planes monitored

Numerous Chinese military fighter jets, and surveillance and transport planes operated near Taiwan yesterday and were closely monitored, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. A group of planes, consisting of KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, at least one Xian H-6 bomber, Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft, and Sukhoi Su-30 and Shenyang J-11 fighters flew over the Bashi Channel after taking off from southern China at around noon, the ministry said. Aircraft and surveillance ships were deployed to monitor the maneuvers, and ensure the safety of national airspace, it said.

ENVIRONMENT

Air quality alert issued

Air quality was yesterday expected to be poor in western Taiwan due to a northeast monsoon blowing atmospheric pollutants toward the nation, the Environmental Protection Administration said on Sunday. The Air Quality Index was showing an orange alert, meaning unhealthy air for sensitive groups, in Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as the outlying islands of Matsu and Kinmen as of 7pm on Sunday, the agency said. The orange alert was expected to remain in place until at least midday yesterday, it said.

INTERNET

Facebook inaccessible

Online social media and networking service Facebook and its related apps were unavailable on Sunday for a second time in a month. Facebook was inaccessible from about 6:40pm on Sunday. However, some users were still able connect to Facebook via their smartphones. The cause of the outage was unknown and being investigated. The previous outage occurred on March 14 and lasted for 12 hours.