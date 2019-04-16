Councilor pans Taiping trash collection services

By Huang Chung-shan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau said it is considering increasing the frequency of public trash collections in Taiping District (太平) after Taichung City Councilor Chang Yu-yen (張玉嬿) on Sunday criticized the current schedule as being inconvenient.

Taiping District has a population of more than 190,000, the fourth-highest of any district in Taichung, Chang said.

Since much of the population is made up of white-collar workers, it is inconvenient that the city only provides a curbside trash pickup five times a week, in the mornings, she said.

Otherwise, residents must take their trash to garbage trucks stationed at one of eight collection points on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8pm, she said.

It is “no wonder” that there have been so many cases of illegal dumping, she said.

A Taiping resident surnamed Lin (林) told Chang that because everyone in the family works during the day, they are unable to dispose of their trash when the garbage truck visits in the morning.

Instead, they must take their trash to a collection point 500m from their house, Lin said, adding that because the trucks leave at 8pm, they are often racing against time.

Even then, the schedule means they are only disposing of their food waste once every three days, Lin said.

There is not enough space in the refrigerator to store food waste, but the bins distributed by the city do not prevent odors, Lin said, and the only other alternative is to drop off the trash in another district on their way to work in the morning.

Trash is collected at the curbside 10 times a week — in the mornings and evenings — in North District (北區), where the family used to live, on top of pickups at collection points, Lin said.

Taiping’s residents are being treated like “second-class citizens,” Chang said.

There is clearly demand for additional garbage collection services in Taiping, she said.

She urged the bureau to hire more garbage collectors, set up additional collection points and to increase the frequency of evening services from twice to five times a week.

The current schedule is based on past demand, living habits, geographical conditions and other factors, the bureau said.

In light of the rapid development Taiping district has experienced over the past few years, it would be reassessing the frequency and availability of evening garbage services in the district, it added.