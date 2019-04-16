Terry Gou calls for more funding

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hon Hai Group chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday clarified comments he made on Facebook on Sunday about Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) view on Taiwan’s future and called for increased investment in high-end technology.

On Sunday, Gou responded to a 20-word, bullet-point statement Han made last week at a seminar at Harvard University.

Han said that Taiwan should rely on “the US for national defense, Japan for technology, China for the market and itself for hard work.”

Gou on Sunday altered that statement, saying the nation should rely on “peace for national defense, competition for the market, research and development for technology and itself to determine its fate.”

“The US is constantly fooling us with old weapons,” he said yesterday, adding that to date, no nation that is reliant on the US for national defense has come to a good end.

Taiwan should instead invest in the US’ advanced technology sector and utilize its results, he said, adding that he intended to speak with former US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan on the issue.

Economy and technology are fueled by innovation and Taiwan must interact with the US, which has the best technology and know-how in artificial intelligence 5G, Gou said.

Taiwanese must also be innovative to create a better future for the nation, he said.

Regarding the economy, Gou said that agricultural produce should not become the mainstay of exports, as the industry’s value could not support itself given Taiwan’s limited landmass.

Semiconductors, on the other hand, are high-value products, he said.

The government must understand that the US-China trade dispute is based on both sides restructuring industry, hence the competition and “muscle flexing” of their technology sectors, Gou said.

Taiwan must define its position in such a conflict and ask itself what it is doing for young people aside from purchasing US arms, Gou said, adding that changes enacted with this in mind could bring boundless possibilities.