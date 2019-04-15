Museum breeds jellyfish

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium has successfully bred the Pacific sea nettle, one of the largest jellyfish species bred by aquariums and what is sure to become a popular attraction with visitors, the museum said on Friday.

Pacific sea nettles, or West Coast sea nettles, have a distinctive golden-brown bell with a reddish tint that can grow to a diameter of 30cm.

With four long, spiraling white arms and 24 undulating maroon tentacles that trail behind by as much as 100cm, the marine creature has been dubbed the ocean’s best dancer, according to the aquarium in Pingtung County’s Checheng Township (車城).

Given the scientific name Chrysaora fuscescens, the jellyfish lives in the Pacific and Indian oceans. It is commonly seen in waters off Japan, Siberia, Alaska and Mexico in the winter.

Compared with other jellyfish species, Pacific sea nettles are difficult to breed, the museum said, adding that professional nursing and care are required.

The jellyfish is being exhibited in the Ancient Ocean section of the museum’s Waters of the World hall, it said.

In September 2014, the museum was the first in the world to breed the ringed pipefish, or Dunckerocampus dactyliophorus.

At the time, the fish was considered an important reference for projects seeking to ease the strain of commercial fishing by hatching fish eggs and cultivating fish fry.

The museum constructed underwater caves and fissured corals to simulate the fish’s living conditions and provide it with an environment in which it could hatch its eggs.

The museum has also explored artificial methods for growing endangered coral species so that it could repopulate the nation’s reefs.