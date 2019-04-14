COA sample centers to help farmers develop products

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday opened sampling centers for processed agricultural products at its research stations across the nation in an effort to alleviate an imbalance in crop supply and demand, and generate up to NT$60 billion (US$1.94 billion) in added revenue.

The council, after opening its first center at the Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station in December last year, has opened additional centers at the Agricultural Research Institute in Taichung and at council research and extension stations in Tainan and Changhua, Pingtung and Taitung counties.

The centers offer technical assistance for drying, crushing, grinding and baking agricultural produce, and farmers can ask center personnel to help make product samples before attempting mass production, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said at a ceremony in Pingtung.

The council hopes that small farmers can make and sell their own food products, just as European farmers turn wheat into flour on their farms, so that the overproduction of certain crops would no longer be a problem, Chen said.

Processing companies are regulated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and food safety is overseen by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, but the council has negotiated with the ministries to move small-scale agricultural processing companies under its purview, he said.

The council also proposed draft amendments to the Agricultural Production and Certification Act (農產品生產及驗證管理法), which is pending review by the Executive Yuan, with other minor regulations to be amended, he said.

An estimated 500 agricultural processors, who could not obtain operation permits due to their relatively small scale, would be allowed to process crops and build factories covering a maximum of 200m2 of agricultural land, he said.

Food processing generates annual revenue of NT$600 billion, Chen said, adding that the council hopes that revenue from the processing of agricultural produce would increase to NT$60 billion over 10 years.

Factories built on farmland must limit themselves to primary processing methods — drying, crushing, grinding and baking, COA Department of Science and Technology Deputy Director-General Kuo Kun-feng (郭坤?) said.