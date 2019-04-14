Japanese man dies after motorcycle crash and 30m fall

Staff writer, with CNA

A Japanese tourist has died after falling 30m following a motorcycle crash in Wulai District (烏來) in New Taipei City, police said yesterday.

The 68-year-old tourist, surnamed Yamada, crashed on Sinwu Road on Friday, police said.

The New Taipei City Fire Department dispatched an ambulance and six other emergency vehicles at 10:31pm on Friday after receiving a report of an accident, police said.

The man was found unconscious with head injuries and was lifted from the area he fell into at 11:15pm, fire department personnel said.

He went into cardiac arrest before arriving at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital and was declared dead at the hospital at 12:19am yesterday, fire and police officials said.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, which represents Japanese interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, would notify Yamada’s family of his death, police said.

The crash happened near the 12.4km mark on Highway No. 9A to Wulai, a popular travel destination.