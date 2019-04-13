Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Architect Cheng Mei dies

Architect Cheng Mei (陳邁), a winner of the National Award for Arts in 2014, died on Thursday after a bout of pneumonia. He was 90. Victor Hsu (徐岩奇), chairman of the Architecture Reform Forum, confirmed Chen’s death and expressed sorrow at his passing. Born in Shanghai in 1930, Chen came to Taiwan in 1949 after graduating from high school. He worked in many trades in his early years in Taiwan before gaining admission to National Cheng Kung University at the age of 30 to study architecture. He later went to Switzerland and the US to continue his studies. In 1974, Chen and architect Philip Fei (費宗澄) established architecture firm Fei & Cheng, with a goal to set trends and lead a revolution in Taiwan’s architectural sector. The company produced designs for iconic structures such as the National Museum of Natural Science, National Taiwan University Hospital, the National Taiwan Sport University Arena and the Taipei Music Center.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bands nominated for IMAs

Four Taiwanese bands have been nominated for the 17th Independent Music Awards (IMA) in the US, with the ceremony to be held on June 21 and 22, according to the event’s Web site. Rock band The Chairman was shortlisted for the album packaging award for its The Offering album designed by Taiwanese artist Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽). Xiao was nominated for best recording package at the 61st Grammy Awards for the same album in December last year. Heavy metal band Chthonic was nominated for best metal/hardcore for its album Battlefields of Asura, as was Flesh Juicer for its album Fairy Tales of Ocean Deep. Flesh Juicer was also shortlisted for best album packaging and artist publicity photograph for the same album. Indie rock band Amazing Show was nominated for best merchandising for their King of Light album. In its 17th year, the IMAs honor exceptional music, video, concert photography and designs by established and emerging talent. Winners are to be announced on June 22 on stage at the Symphony Space in New York City.

LITERATURE

Ministry launches book

A book titled Anthology of Short Stories: Malaysia-Taiwan Vol. 2 was launched in Kuala Lumpur last week, marking a milestone for cultural exchanges between the two nations. The book is a collection of eight short stories from both sides, including “The Boat Sacrifice” by Dong Nian (東年), “Fish” by Huang Chun-ming (黃春明), “The Flying Fish Festival” by Syaman Rapongan and “The Daughter Well” by Chen Shu-yao (陳淑瑤). The project was completed under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and copublished by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, the Malaysian Institute of Language and Literature and the Han Culture Center Malaysia. Taiwanese writer Syaman Rapongan of the Tao people and Malaysian author Mohamed Zakir recited their works at a launch event at the institute. The book was launched under the ministry’s “Spotlight Taiwan” project in cooperation with the institute and the center, Taiwan Representative to Malaysia Anne Hung (洪慧珠) said, adding that she believed it would foster Malaysian readers’ understanding of and appreciation for Taiwanese culture. She is seeking more long-term partnerships with local literature and academic institutions for cultural activities, Hung said.