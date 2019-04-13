Type of lung cancer often escapes early detection: doctor

By Wang Chun-chung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Women and non-smokers should not underestimate the risk of developing lung adenocarcinoma, a type of non-small-cell lung cancer, a doctor in Tainan said on Monday, after talk show host Sisy Chen (陳文茜) revealed that she underwent surgery last month to treat the cancer.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a relatively common type of cancer in women and non-smokers, said Cheng Chiao-chun (鄭喬駿), a doctor at Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital’s thoracic surgery division.

It is mainly diagnosed using a chest X-ray, but due to limitations of image clarity, doctors are typically only able to detect lesions more than 1cm in diameter, he said, adding that the location of the tumor also affects the accuracy of the reading.

Doctors have in the past few years developed a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan capable of improving diagnosis accuracy, he said.

The radiation exposure from receiving a low-dose CT scan is equivalent to that of receiving 15 X-rays, which is still within the recommended annual maximum, he said.

While low-dose CT scans facilitate early treatment, the downside is that people would need to pay out of pocket to receive it, he said.

If the image shows a potential problem, a doctor would need to perform a biopsy to determine whether cancerous cells are present, he added.

Early stage lung adenocarcinoma can be treated by surgically removing the lesion, Cheng said.

At stages two and three, patients might need surgery in combination with chemotherapy or targeted therapy, he said.

However, advanced lung adenocarcinoma cannot be treated with surgery, and must instead be treated with medication and radiation therapy to control the growth of the tumor, he added.

Lung cancer has been a leading cause of death for years, mostly because early diagnosis is difficult, as people often show no symptoms, he said.

By the time symptoms appear and they seek medical attention, the cancer is often already in the advanced stages, he said.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to treating lung cancer, he added.

The main risk factors include smoking, family history of the disease and environmental exposure, he said, adding that people with these risk factors should receive regular X-ray screenings.

Those experiencing a sustained cough, chest pain or shortness of breath should seek medical help immediately, he added.