Japan still at odds over fishing zones

By Peng Wan-hsin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan and Japan failed to reach a consensus on fishing activity in overlapping exclusive economic zones (EEZs) not covered by the 2013 Taiwan-Japan fisheries agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The eighth session of a Taiwan-Japan fisheries commission established with the signing of the agreement on April 10, 2013, met for a third round of negotiations in Tokyo on Wednesday, the ministry said.

At the meeting, Taiwan and Japan reached a consensus for guidelines on the use of automatic identification systems, protection and indemnity insurance, and fishing activity in waters to which the agreement applies, it said.

As for fishing activity in overlapping EEZs outside the agreement, Taiwanese representatives at the meeting reiterated Taiwan’s long-held stance to their Japanese counterparts, as well as Taiwan’s wish to enter into negotiations with Japan regarding fishing activity in waters south of Japan’s Yaeyama Islands, which are not covered by the agreement, the ministry said.

The agreement was signed to resolve long-term fishing disputes between Taiwan and Japan in the waters near the contested Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台).

The agreement applies to a zone that lies north of Japan’s Yaeyama and Miyako islands and south of 27° north.

Under the agreement, the rights of Taiwanese fishing boats to operate in the zone are protected.

The commission generally meets for talks once a year, the ministry said, adding that next year’s talks are to be held in Taipei.