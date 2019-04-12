Former minister must be impeached: NPP legislator

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) yesterday said that he would visit the Control Yuan today to call for the impeachment of former minister of justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), as the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Control Yuan appear to have taken no action regarding Chiu’s alleged influence peddling.

Former Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office chief prosecutor Peng Kun-yeh (彭坤業) has denied being in communication with Chiu on any chat app or having received any documents from him related to the alleged influence peddling, Huang said, citing a report the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office sent to him on Wednesday.

This contradicted Chiu’s statement on Tuesday last week following reports that he allegedly interfered with the prosecution of a tax evasion case involving Taoyuan’s Landseed International Hospital.

In the statement, Chiu denied instructing Peng to ensure that a defendant in the case reach a plea deal with the prosecutor in charge, explaining that he merely passed on a complaint from the defendant that the prosecutor had gone back on his word about reaching a plea deal.

Chiu said that he had sent a letter of complaint from the defendant to Peng over a messaging app.

“If he has sent the letter to Peng, it should be easy for him to prove it by showing the correspondence record and the letter,” Huang said, urging Chiu to talk to Peng about the matter.

The Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office’s report said Peng admitted that “as far as he could remember,” the tax evasion case was the only time that an additional prosecutor had been assigned to a case to assist with a plea agreement, Huang said.

Despite the extent to which the scandal has undermined the image of the justice system, no action has been taken by the ministry, the Presidential Office or the Control Yuan, as Chiu had already stepped down as minister when the scandal surfaced last week, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council refused to confirm whether Chiu had formally stepped down as an adviser after tendering his resignation on Tuesday last week, Huang said, adding that Chiu is still listed as an adviser on the council’s Web site.

His repeated requests that the council clarify the date on which Chiu stepped down and whether it has regulations regarding officials delivering complaints to the prosecutors’ office were all ignored, he said.

“Officials have not responded to my formal request for the information and refused to visit my office to explain in person,” Huang said.

“Since when has the National Security Council been above the law and not required to answer to the Legislative Yuan and the public?” he asked.

Huang said the party plans to visit the Control Yuan at 9am today to call for Chiu’s impeachment.