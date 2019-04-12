Legislature passes bill to overhaul Examination Yuan

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A bill that would ban Examination Yuan members from working in China, slash the body from 19 members to three and reduce their term from six years to four passed its preliminary review at the Legislative Yuan yesterday.

Examination Yuan members who work in China would be fired, according to the proposed amendments to the Organic Act of the Examination Yuan (考試院組織法) reviewed by the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee.

The penalty for working in China was added to the bill after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) and other party lawmakers submitted a motion.

As one of the branches of the government listed in the Constitution, there is no excuse for the Examination Yuan to allow its members to hold jobs in China, Lee said, adding that DPP lawmakers specifically named China in the clause.

The bill is designed to reduce bureaucratic redundancy and save public funds, lawmakers said.

The president must nominate a new Examination Yuan member three months before a serving member retires, and no more than 50 percent of Examination Yuan members should come from the same political party, the bill reads.

The bill stipulates that future members of the Examination Yuan must be published authors in an academic or technical field, possess a decade of work experience as a professor or senior civil servant, or be a noted author or inventor, among other requirements.

The committee also deliberated whether the Examination Yuan should preserve the institution of meetings for all members, but did not come to a conclusion.

Examination Yuan Secretary-General Lee Jih-shyuan (李繼玄) said at the session that eliminating the meetings could interfere with the Examination Yuan’s constitutional duties.

DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) disagreed.

The committee agreed to set the issue aside for cross-caucus negotiations.