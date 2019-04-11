Ko panned at city council for ‘neglecting his duties’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei City councilors yesterday asked Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to apologize for using foul language when talking about a city councilor.

Ko on Tuesday attended the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖遶境) on the first day of the Taipei City Council’s new session.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) city council caucuses said that they would boycott Ko when he delivers a report yesterday, accusing him of neglecting his mayoral duties.

The DPP caucus also said it would not let Ko deliver his report unless he apologizes to DPP Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) for using a swear word and blaming Hsu for reducing a proposed budget during an event in February.

KMT and DPP councilors yesterday took turns raising procedural motions asking whether Ko would put his heart into his mayoral duties or if he is only thinking about running for president.

DPP Taipei City Councilor Wang Shih-cheng (王世堅) said that Ko performed poorly, citing slow progress in the construction of the new Wanda MRT line and little progress in increasing the number of public preschools in the city.

Wang handed Ko a large suitcase, telling him to “pack up and leave” if he is focused on a presidential bid.

KMT Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文) said residents care more about economic and livelihood issues, but Ko’s administration has been incapable of achieving good results in these areas, citing the decline of the city’s East District (東區), and the long-stalled Taipei Dome and Taipei Twin Towers projects.

Chen also handed Ko a hat worn by ancient Chinese feudal officials and an emperor’s hat, and told him that he should handle his local government duties properly before thinking about becoming president.

DPP Taipei City councilors Chang Mao-nan (張茂楠) and Chien Hsu-pei (簡舒培) asked Ko to apologize to Hsu, and KMT Taipei City councilors Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) and William Hsu (徐弘庭) asked him to apologize to all councilors, as well as all the people whom he had used foul language on.

After being allowed to stand behind the podium to deliver a report, Ko apologized to Hsu Shu-hua , but said that the swear word was used in a private conversation that was secretly recorded by a reporter.