Applications for youth housing in Taipei opens today

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Urban Development yesterday announced that starting today, it is accepting applications for First Youth Public Housing in Wanhua District (萬華區).

The public housing lies at the intersection of Qingnian Road and Shuiyuan Road, next to the Youth Park, Machangding Memorial Park and Zhongzheng Riverside Park.

The first phase of the public housing project consists of 273 apartments: 170 studios, 13 one- bedroom units, 60 two-bedrooms units and 30 three-bedroom units, the department said.

Eighty-two of the units are to be reserved for current residents of Fumin housing, while the rest are to be allocated as follows: 84 units for residents living or working in the district; 81 units for Taipei residents and young people admitted by the city’s public housing innovative contribution program; 13 units for Aboriginal Taipei residents; and 13 units for people working or studying in Taipei, it said.

The monthly rent has been set at a 15 percent discount to market rates, ranging from NT$8,100 for a studio to NT$19,800 for a three-bedroom unit, it said.

Tenants who qualify for a low-income public housing subsidy could enjoy a rent as low as NT$3,400, it said.

Except for the units reserved for Fumin housing residents, lottery draws are to be held for the other units.

Residents who have lived in the borough for more than one year can submit two entries for each application, giving them an advantage in the draw, the department said.

First Youth Public Housing is equipped with smart amenities, such as smart power and water meters, and some built-in appliances, Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲) said.

The department will accept applications from 9am today until 5pm on April 26, Pong said, adding that those who qualify should be able to move in in July.

People can apply online from today to Sunday to visit the housing units at the city’s public housing Web site www.public-rental-housing.gov.taipei.