Night tours at Yehliu park to start Friday next week

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The Yehliu Geopark (野柳地質公園) is to present new night tours from Friday next week.

New Taipei City’s Yehliu, on Taiwan’s north coast, has drawn geologists, photographers and journalists from around the world thanks to its unique rock formations, including the Queen’s Head (女王頭), Sea Candles (燭台石) and the Beehive (蜂窩岩), Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said on Monday.

It is also one of the nation’s most popular tourist attractions, drawing about 3 million visitors per year, he said.

While most visitors take day trips to Yehliu, not many have visited the geopark at night, Chang said.

The bureau’s North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration last year resolved technical issues and began offering night tours, Chang said, adding that admission tickets sold out as soon as they became available at the time.

To accommodate more visitors this year, the night tours would take place from 6:30pm to 9pm from Friday next week to April 28, with 700 tickets per night to be made available for purchase, the administration said.

Compared with last year, the tour would feature not only the Queen’s Head, but also the Cute Princess (俏皮公主) rock formation, it said, adding that a light show would take place every 15 minutes on Friday next week, from April 21 to 26 and on April 28.

Visitors would be able to walk around the park’s Linying Lake (儷影湖), it said, adding that it has selected the 10 best spots to view rock formations during the night tour.

The administration also plans to host two concerts at a beach at the park on Saturday next week and on April 27, with 600 tickets to be made available for each concert.

Cellist Chang Cheng-chieh (張正傑) and his band, Chanson du Vent Wind Orchestra; Golden Melody Award winner Christine Hsu (徐景淳); and singer Wanfang (萬芳) have been invited to perform at the concerts.

Visitors need to pay an additional fee to attend the concerts, the administration said.

Those purchasing tickets only for the night tour would be given a NT$50 voucher, while visitors buying concert tickets would be given a NT$200 voucher, the administration said, adding that the vouchers could be used at 15 hotels, restaurants and stores along the north coast.

People who use the vouchers would qualify to enter a raffle for prizes as well, it said.

People who want to attend the night tour can take a shuttle bus from Taipei Railway Station’s East 3 exit at 4pm and 4:30pm, it said.