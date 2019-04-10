Fines for tax evasion need to be increased, NPP says

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday proposed amending the Tax Collection Act (稅捐稽徵法) to increase fines for tax fraud, saying that a loophole has allowed tax evaders to avoid heavy fines.

The party closely examined the law and found the loophole after the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office last week accused former minister of justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) using his political influence to interfere in the prosecution of Taoyuan-based Landseed International Hospital head Chang Huang-chen (張煥禎) for alleged tax evasion, NPP caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) told a news conference in Taipei.

Chang and two colleagues in October last year were indicted in connection with evading more NT$500 million (US$16.2 million at the current exchange rate) in taxes from 2007 to 2016.

Under the Income Tax Act (所得稅法), people found guilty of evading taxes are required to pay the owed taxes plus a fine of two to three times the evaded amount, which in Chang’s case would total NT$1.5 billion to NT$2 billion, Hsu said.

However, due to the loophole, Chang might be fined up to NT$60,000 under the Tax Collection Act, he said.

“The difference in the fines stipulated by the two laws is huge,” Hsu said. “It is out of balance.”

Under the Administrative Penalty Act (行政罰法), people who breach administrative and criminal laws in a single act would only be punished based on the criminal law, which in Chang’s case is the Tax Collection Act, NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said.

Article 41 of the Tax Collection Act stipulates that tax fraud could be punished by a fine of up to NT$60,000, five years in prison, or both, he added.

“This has led to the ridiculous phenomenon where powerful people are able to get away with a fine that would have been several times the amount they have evaded after dodging billions in taxes,” Huang said.

Even if they were sentenced to several months in jail under the Tax Collection Act, they could still have their prison term commuted to a fine of a little more than NT$100,000, he said.

The “obvious loophole” was carefully designed and left unchanged for years to protect “certain powerful people who know how to walk on the edge of law,” Huang said.

The NPP plans to propose an amendment to increase the punishment for tax fraud to up to five years in prison and a fine equivalent to one to six times the total of taxes evaded, he said.

The amendment would not affect people who unintentionally missed their taxes, only those who dodged taxes by committing fraud, such as Chang, Huang said.

Prosecutors found that Chang allegedly evaded taxes for nine years by using dummy accounts to conceal the hospital’s revenue, he said.