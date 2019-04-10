KMT legislators back Kaohsiung’s bid to quiz bank boss

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday said that they support Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) request to halt Bank of Kaohsiung chairman Derek Chang’s (張雲鵬) move to another institution, as his testimony is crucial in understanding the bank’s role in a scandal involving Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co.

Chang was due to become chairman of Hua Nan Financial Holding Co on Monday after the Executive Yuan last week approved a reshuffle of top management positions at major state-run financial institutions.

As the Kaohsiung City Government owns about 43 percent of the Bank of Kaohsiung, one of the banks that provided loans to the shipbuilder, the Kaohsiung City Council had opened an investigation into the case.

Ching Fu was last year charged with fraud, breaches of trust and contraventions of banking law for allegedly forging proof-of-material procurement documents to secure a minesweeper contract with the Republic of China Navy.

“I was hoping that we could talk about the personnel reshuffle after Chang’s briefing on the Ching Fu case to the Kaohsiung City Council on April 25, because the councilors and public are eager to know more details about this case. I think it is improper to allow Chang to transfer to a new position before the briefing,” Han said on Monday.

Han said that he would not speculate about the Ministry of Finance’s motives, but added that it made the personnel change out of the blue, showing that it has little respect for the city government.

The ministry was only a puppet, as it was Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) who made the final decision about the personnel adjustments, KMT Legislator Alex Fei (費鴻泰) said.

The Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee had asked the Bank of Kaohsiung top management to brief it about the Ching Fu case, but the bank denied the request on the grounds that it is supervised by the Kaohsiung City Government, Fei said.

Han wants Chang to explain to the public what role the bank played in the case, Fei added.

“One has to ask why the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] government did this. Why did it transfer Chang out of Bank of Kaohsiung at this time? Did it want to muzzle him, or was it afraid that he might say something about the scandal? Would his statements affect [former Kaohsiung mayor and] Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) or other DPP officials? I think we will have clear answers after the briefing,” Fei said.

The Kaohsiung City Government refused to disclose any information about the Ching Fu case when it was governed by the DPP, even though the public has the right to know, he said, adding that he and KMT legislators Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) and Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) have obtained crucial information about the case, which contain many scandalous details.