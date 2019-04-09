Ko Wen-je mum about prospects of a presidential run

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday said he already has in mind whether he will run for president next year, but has to persuade himself first.

Ko made the remarks while taking part in Jenn Lann Temple’s (鎮瀾宮) Dajia Matsu pilgrimage, which set off from the Taichung temple at 10pm on Sunday, heading toward Fengtien Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County’s Singang Township (新港).

The worshipers are to head back at Thursday midnight, arriving at Jenn Lann Temple on Tuesday next week.

Ko walked along with worshipers through the night and arrived at Changhua City’s Nanyao Temple (南瑤宮) at about 10am yesterday.

Some supporters called him “President Ko” along the route, but Ko said he does not like being greeted that way.

Asked whether he would run for president next year, he said: “Frankly speaking, I have the answer in my head, but I have to convince myself that the decision would be best for Taiwan — if not, I do not necessarily have to do it.”

He did not elaborate.

There are more issues to think about than the presidential election, Ko said, adding that having an election and then immediately focusing on the next election is not healthy for society.

Ko said that last year, people started asking him whether he would run in the next year’s presidential election before his mayoral term had even ended.

Additional reporting by CNA