TRTC desperate to catch billionth customer’s eye

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) is sparing no effort to find its 10 billionth passenger, plastering entire lengths of walls at the Sinjhuang MRT Station with posters, hoping to catch the passenger’s attention.

The metro system on March 31 issued its 10 billionth ticket, but is having trouble finding the passenger, who rode the Zhonghe-Xinlu Line and exited at Sinjhuang Station at 11:35am.

The smart card number of the ticket buyer is 9122117626706366, TRTC said.

The company has also posted messages and photos on Facebook since Tuesday last week in an attempt to identify the passenger, who is entitled to a full year of free rides on the Taipei MRT system as well as a laptop worth NT$30,000.

The company said it hoped to find the lucky passenger before the end of the month.

However, the amount posters on the station’s walls have so far not had the desired effect, with one online commentator saying: “It would seem that the lucky person is now a wanted person!”

Others said the walls of posters was “adorable.”

“If you cannot locate the winner with a wall full of posters, can I have the prize, instead?” another asked.

Others said that perhaps the passenger has not come forward because they are elderly and unaware of the event.

With the conclusion of the 10 billionth passenger event, TRTC would for a short, but undetermined period, forgo posting to its Facebook page, it said.