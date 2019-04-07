Commission’s rebuke a misunderstanding, Wong Chi-huey says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) on Friday protested a reprimand from the Judicial Yuan’s Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission for his so-called “failure” to report personal property and a possible conflict of interest in connection with OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎), saying that the move reflects “a serious misunderstanding of the facts.”

Wong served as Academia Sinica’s president from October 2006 to May 2016 and is now a research fellow at the academy’s Genomics Research Center.

Although indicted by the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on corruption charges in connection with the firm, Wong was in December last year acquitted of all charges by the Shilin District Court.

Prosecutors in January said they would not appeal the ruling.

However, the sanction commission on Wednesday reprimanded Wong, saying that he had shown two of eight incidents of misconduct identified by the Control Yuan.

When reporting his personal property in 2012, Wong should have declared possession of 529 shares of OBI Pharma stock obtained through shareholder Cheng Hsiu-chen (鄭秀珍), the commission said in a news release.

Wong in 2014 failed to disclose a possible conflict of interest when OBI Pharma signed to obtain the exclusive rights from the academy for oligosaccharide synthesis technology, it added.

The two incidents, although not directly pertinent to the execution of his duties, seriously damaged the government’s reputation, the commission said.

The other six alleged incidents of misconduct — including asking company chairman Michael Chang (張念慈) to help purchase company shares for his children and allowing personnel from the firm’s partner, Amaran Biotechnology Inc (潤雅生技), to learn techniques at the academy — were not unreasonable or not attributable to Wong, it added.

Wong in a statement on Friday thanked the commission for affirming his innocence on the six incidents, but added that its rebuke for the other two incidents was based on a misunderstanding.

He wrote that he did not report the OBI Pharma shares because they were not his personal property, but gifts bought with family trust funds for his adult children.

He asked Chang to help purchase the shares, but Chang temporarily registered them under another person’s name due to transaction limits, he said, adding that the court had proved them innocent of this misconduct.

The technology transfer was determined by the academy vice president, Wong said, adding that he had only participated in the transfer process as “creator” of the technology and in compliance with government regulations.

The admonition might seem like a minor reprimand, but for him it was a groundless charge, Wong wrote, adding that the public should understand more about the technology transfer process to avoid causing damage to the nation’s technological development.