Vlogger questions KMT’s silence on PLA jets incursion

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) on Wednesday lashed out at the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for remaining silent after two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, saying that the party’s reticence suggests that it has no self-esteem.

Chen, an influential vlogger widely perceived as a borderline KMT supporter, said on Facebook that the KMT has failed its members by showing such indifference to China’s military muscle-flexing.

“The KMT has historically advocated countering the [Chinese] communists to save the nation. Yet, none of its members has stepped forward to denounce” Chinese intimidation, he wrote.

“Are KMT officials paid by the Republic of China or the People’s Republic of China [PRC]?” he asked.

During an earlier livestream, Chen said he despises publicly elected KMT officials who are paid with taxpayers’ money, but have remained silent in the face of Chinese browbeating.

He compared Beijing’s intimidation to “child’s play whose actual benefit, if any, was beyond my comprehension.”

He responded to a netizen who is allegedly from China, who said that “the US was the intended audience of China’s action.”

“If that were true, China should not have flown its war planes toward Taiwan,” Chen said. “It should fly its war planes to Japan, South Korea or the Philippines, where US forces are stationed, or issue an outright challenge to the US to go to war.”

“Then, the PRC would be wiped out. Its economy would crumble and it would recede to the backwater that it was 30 years ago,” he said.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants to use force against Taiwan to fulfill its ambition, but history shows that any war comes at a great cost in the number of lives lost, no matter how powerful the belligerent country was.

“Are our Chinese friends willing to give up their lives just for the CCP’s wild ambition?... Should we support such a horrific, autocratic party-state that has no regard for the lives of people who are not its members?” he said.

In related news, former premier William Lai (賴清德) is to be featured in a Webisode hosted by Chen on social media platforms.

Lai, who last month registered as a candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential primary, said that Chen had caught his attention with his sense of justice, and that he wanted to “befriend” Chen through the Webisode.

He denied that the planned Webisode is meant to engage in an online popularity war with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who last month registered for the DPP primary, but to discuss his thoughts on the nation’s future in detail and allow young people to know him better.