Technology trip to Europe draws crowds: ministry

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee’s (陳良基) trip to Europe to promote talent-

recruitment programs is continuing to attract fervent audiences, with a highlight sharing Taiwan’s technological and educational progress at the British Parliament, the Ministry of Science and Technology said yesterday.

Chen on Saturday last week left for the trip with a delegation of officials and academic representatives to the UK, France and Germany.

The trip is to end tomorrow.

A meeting in Paris on Wednesday drew an audience of more than 100 — with nearly 40 percent of them not Taiwanese — including attendees from the French National Center for Scientific Research, the French National Center for Space Studies, Sorbonne University and the University of Lille, among others, the ministry said.

The participation rate was unexpected given rainy weather and many expressed enthusiasm about increasing collaboration with Taiwanese counterparts, Chen wrote on Facebook yesterday.

After the meeting, a young Taiwanese postdoctoral researcher working in Paris accepted a university dean’s invitation to take up a lecturing job in Taiwan, he said.

Taiwan last year was rated one of the world’s four “super innovators” after Germany, the US and Switzerland, he said, citing the Global Competitiveness Report published by the World Economic Forum.

The European trip was to advertise Taiwan’s global competitiveness, and advantages in technological and biomedical areas in a bid to attract more young talent to the nation, he said.

In the UK on Tuesday, Chen and Taiwanese academics on Tuesday were invited to a meeting of the British Parliament’s Education Committee to share Taiwan’s experience in promoting new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the ministry said.

It marked a significant milestone in Taiwan-UK interactions, with Chen the first foreign minister invited since the parliament in April last year began a series of meetings to collect opinions about meeting challenges arising from the fourth industrial revolution, it said.

The meeting was live-streamed on the parliament’s online TV channel, while parliament members inquired about skill training at Taiwanese institutes of higher education and re-training at workplaces, it said.

The parliament registered “Taiwan” in its official record, which also helps boost the nation’s international position, the ministry said.