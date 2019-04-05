Matsu television feature nominated for Emmy award

Staff writer, with CNA

A TV travel show coproduced by the Tourism Bureau and the US’ Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) about the Matsu islands and the sea goddess Matsu has been nominated for a 46th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award, the bureau announced yesterday.

The TV feature titled Taiwan Matsu Festival and Islands (台灣媽祖與馬祖) was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program in the awards, which are to be presented next month.

Taiwan Matsu Festival and Islands is a coproduction with the popular PBS travel show Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope, the bureau said, adding that the nomination has once again proven that Taiwan’s unique features have the potential to shine on the global stage.

The PBS production team visited Taiwan in 2017 to cover the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖遶境).

The team interviewed Lin Mao-hsien (林茂賢), a professor specializing in folklore, before proceeding to the Matsu islands to shoot the feature.

In the program, which shows a Matsu statue, Qinbi Village (芹壁), Tunnel 88 (八八坑道), the Sea of Stars, battlefield remains and local delicacies, Rosendo links the folk culture of Matsu to the islands.

He also toured various coastal towns in Taiwan proper, following thousands of Matsu pilgrims and filming various traditions.

The program aired in North America in April last year.

The nine-day, eight-night Dajia pilgrimage is held every year in the third month of the lunar calendar, attracting huge numbers of devotees along a route that covers more than 20 cities and towns.