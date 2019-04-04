Police detain a suspect in theft of ATM in Taoyuan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan police on Tuesday said that they had detained one man and a search was ongoing for three other suspects in connection with a weekend heist in which an automated teller machine (ATM) was stolen from a convenience store.

Investigators on Monday found the stolen ATM upended in the Fusing River (福興溪) on the border with Hsinchu County. The machine had been cracked open and the NT$1.26 million (US$40,887) it contained was gone.

“We believe the thieves made away with all the cash, then dumped the ATM in the river,” Yangmei Police Precinct deputy chief Yang Chang-yu (楊昌祐) said. “Tools were recovered nearby and investigators have gathered fingerprints and other evidence.”

Police have detained a 31-year-old surnamed Ou (歐), who is allegedly a member of the gang responsible for the heist, Yang said.

“We found that this gang targets convenience stores and gas stations that close at night in Taoyuan and Hsinchu,” Yang said, adding that the gang had first scouted five locations that they robbed.

Surveillance footage shows that between 3am and 4am on Saturday, the gang arrived in two cars at a closed 7-Eleven in the Sinwu District (新屋), he said.

They smashed the windows to get inside, chained the freestanding ATM and dragged it out of the store behind a Mazda car, he added.

By the time police arrived, the gang had driven off, Yang said, adding that they later likely loaded the ATM onto a pickup truck, drove to another site to open it and then dumped the device in the river.

Ou was arrested on Sunday afternoon while allegedly trying to steal a car in Hsinchu’s Sinfong Township (新豐) when police arrived after receiving calls from residents, Yang said.

Police found NT$240,000 in cash and other evidence linking him to the robberies, Yang said.

A preliminary investigation found that Ou is the suspect in another break-in on Sunday morning, he said.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect robbing a closed 7-Eleven at a Hsinchu County Government building in Jhubei City, Yang said.

The video shows the suspect dropping down from ceiling panels inside the store and stealing about NT$200,000 from a cash register and a safe where money was kept overnight, he said.