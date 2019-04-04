NCC to look into reports blamed for diplomat’s death

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it would next week continue to deliberate over TV news stations’ coverage of the shutdown of Kansai International Airport in September last year, when Japan was struck by Typhoon Jebi.

The stations were asked to provide additional information on how they produced the reports, the commission said.

It has received multiple complaints that the stations quoted an Internet user claiming that the Chinese government sent 15 tour buses to evacuate its people stranded at the airport, even though the only bridge to the airport was closed, the commission said.

Although the claim later turned out to be false, the coverage was blamed for contributing to the suicide of Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), who was director-general of the Osaka branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office until his death on Sept. 14 last year.

It was claimed that he had committed suicide due to severe criticism for not evacuating Taiwanese tourists stranded at the airport.

However, his wife in a statement in December denied that false information drove her husband to take his own life, saying that it was instead “anticipated humiliation” by his superiors.

Japan Broadcasting Corp aired a special report about Su’s death, titled “How Fake News Killed a Diplomat,” as a cautionary tale about the damage caused by misinformation.

NCC Acting Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission had asked the TV stations’ managers — including those from Next TV, Eastern Broadcasting Corp, CtiTV, Sanlih and TVBS — to explain how they produced the reports about the nonexistent Chinese evacuation.

Some of them were asked to provide additional information, he added.

“Our principle is that news channels should follow their own code of conduct first. Should they fail to observe their self-disciplinary mechanisms, they should undertake external discipline from a third-party non-governmental agency or the NCC,” Wong said.

News channels should verify facts and follow the principle of fairness as stipulated in the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), he added.

The commission has stipulated guidelines for broadcasters to help them enforce a fact-checking mechanism, NCC Department of Broadcasting and Content Director Huang Chin-yi (黃金益) said, adding that the guidelines state how the channels should handle online information if they use it as a source.

Wong confirmed that the commission would soon start monitoring how news stations cover major news stories and provide statistics to the public, so that people can evaluate the performance of news stations based on scientific evidence.

According to a preliminary plan, commission staffers would monitor noon and evening news broadcasts of every news station.

Monitoring the coverage would last from two weeks to a month, it said.

“We will let the numbers speak for themselves,” Huang said, adding that the project could begin in four months.

The Department of Broadcasting and Contents has about 50 staffers and is in charge of overseeing more than 300 channels, Huang said.