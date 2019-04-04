Group calls for Tsai-Lai ticket in presidential race

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A group of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from Yilan County yesterday visited the party’s headquarters in Taipei, calling for party unity and urging President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former premier William Lai (賴清德) to run on the same ticket in next year’s presidential election.

The group of about 30 people headed by former DPP Yilan Chapter director Lin Chin-tsai (林進財) handed a petition letter to party officials.

They also shouted: “When Tsai and Lai work together, Taiwan will be prosperous, China will be fearful.”

“We call on the DPP to make every effort to forge cooperation between Tsai and Lai, because this is the strongest team for the party... A Tsai-Lai ticket can rally Taiwanese and is the party’s best chance of winning the 2020 presidential election,” Lin said.

“Although we only have a small group here, our petition represents the majority wish of people at the grassroots level in Yilan,” he added.

“We have canvassed local groups and the community, and they want a Tsai-Lai ticket, which people would unite behind on the way to victory,” Lin said.

The DPP cannot afford to be divided, which would result in losing the election, he said.

“Taiwanese must rally together to resist China’s constant military threats to attack our nation and its enormous pressure against us through its ‘united front’ and political warfare tactics,” Lin said.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has done everything it could to collude with China, he said.

“Tsai as president has provided strong leadership to push through reforms and she has many good achievements. She has worked hard to enact policies to consolidate our democracy and protect Taiwan’s sovereignty,” Lin said.

“Lai has proven to be very capable and is popular among the public, so the DPP must have a Tsai-Lai ticket, as they would form the strongest team. It would be a case of one plus one with a combined effect greater than two,” he said.

Lai later issued a statement, saying: “I want to let everyone know that my registering as a candidate for party nomination is to gather broad support from citizens and to take up political responsibility,” he said.