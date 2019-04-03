McDonald’s in Taiwan accept e-payment cards

Staff writer, with CNA

Most McDonald’s outlets nationwide yesterday begun accepting payments via EasyCard, iPass, iCash and HappyCash electronic payment cards, the restaurant chain said.

McDonald’s worked with EasyCard Corp — which manages an integrated payment system for the four electronic payment cards for Taipei’s and Kaohsiung’s MRT systems, as well as public buses nationwide — to use the cards at its restaurants.

Credit cards issued by banks in cooperation with the four systems would also be accepted, McDonald’s said.

Payments made using the electronic cards are capped at NT$1,000 per purchase, it said.

EasyCard and iPass are two most widely used electronic payment cards by people paying for transportation or daily necessities in Taiwan, Financial Supervisory Commission showed.

An average Taiwanese has 2.7 EasyCards, the data showed.

However, the cards cannot be used to pay for deliveries from McDonald’s or at 47 of its outlets in food courts run by department stores or shopping malls, or at airports, the company said.

From April 17 to June 4, EasyCard holders can receive one large French fries for free upon producing a receipt for a previous purchase of the same item at any McDonald’s outlet, it said.

There are 397 McDonald’s outlets nationwide.