Legislature passes act to create investigation body

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed the Transportation Occurrence Investigation Act (運輸事故調查法) and amendments to the Organizational Act of the Aviation Safety Council (飛航安全調查委員會組織法) to ensure that investigations of major transportation accidents are professionally and independently conducted.

The amendments stipulate that an independent national transportation safety council consisting of nine to 11 members is to be established by the Executive Yuan.

All its members would be barred from taking up posts at entities that could create conflicts of interests during active service and within three years of leaving their posts, with the chairperson and deputy chairperson also prohibited from serving as a director, supervisor, manager or consultant of any transportation company they investigate while on the council, they say.

The Transportation Occurrence Investigation Act is the result of a series of amendments to the Aviation Occurrence Investigation Act (飛航事故調查法), which it is to replace.

It stipulates that any accidents in the air, on railways, on water or on a road that are deemed major accidents by the council should be probed.

That includes major accidents that occur domestically; in international territory that involve ships or aircraft operated by a Republic of China (ROC) citizen; or abroad, but involve an ROC-designed or manufactured aircraft or ship, it says.

The act applies to civilian and government-owned aircraft and ships; ultralight aircraft; remotely controlled aircraft and drones; cars in a rail or metro system; and vehicles used on roads.

The council’s mission is not to mete out punishment or hold any agency accountable in the event of a major accident, but to prevent such incidents from occurring, the act says.

The council may solicit help from foreign counterparts if it is necessary to uphold the impartiality and professionalism of an investigation, it says.

The council must ask to join an investigation if an accident occurs abroad, while in domestic cases it may entrust an investigation to the transportation safety investigation agency of the country in which the transport vehicle was manufactured, the act says.

The act stipulates that the council should appoint a member as the head of an ad hoc investigation panel, which may summon representatives of relevant agencies for questioning regarding an accident or invite experts to assist with an investigation.

After the council concludes an investigation, it must forward a draft of the written report to any local or foreign agency probed or that assisted with a probe — which would be given 60 days to provide their input — to gather their opinions and revise the draft accordingly, it says.

The act stipulates that after receiving an investigation report, relevant agencies should render a remediation plan to the Executive Yuan within 90 days and send a carbon copy of the plan to the council.

The remediation plan must respond to the council’s suggestions on improving transportation safety by listing which are feasible and action plans, as well as explanations for suggestions deemed unattainable, it says.

The act forbids any personnel who operate aircraft from tampering with the flight recorder or risk a fine of between NT$1.2 million and NT$6 million (US$38,907 and US$194,534).

The council is to establish a reporting system for whistle-blowers, who would be guaranteed immunity from punishment and whose identity must be protected, the act says.