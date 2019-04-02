Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

TRA to upgrade app

An upgraded version of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) mobile app would feature improved services, the agency said yesterday. The update would allow people to collect tickets by scanning a QR code, which they could also use to distribute tickets to a traveling group, said Peng Kun-yen (彭坤炎), head of the TRA’s Information Management Center. It would also allow people to order boxed meals one day before departure and have them delivered to their ticketed seat, Peng said. The updated app — to be released on Sunday — would provide services in Mandarin and English, he said. Benefits for TRA members using the booking system would be changed, giving them one point per NT$50 spent, he said.

WEATHER

Rain clears air pollution

Rainfall helped reduce pollutants in the air, improving the air quality, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday. Air quality in parts of northern and central Taiwan, as well as in Yilan, Hualien, Kinmen and Penghu counties, was fair, the agency said. However, the air quality index was “orange” — unhealthy for sensitive groups — in parts of Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, it said.

SEISMICITY

Quake rocks northeast

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked northeastern Taiwan at 10:54am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. The quake’s hypocenter was about 53.3km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 127.5km, the Seismology Center said. Its intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Yilan County’s Sansing Township (三星), where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier scale.