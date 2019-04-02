One dead, one injured after stabbing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A woman was killed and a man sustained serious injuries in New Taipei City on Sunday after stabbings that police said stemmed from arguments over relationships.

A suspect surnamed Wang (王) was arrested, with preliminary reports saying he might have planned the attack, as he had arranged a meeting of the three at the woman’s residence in Lujhou District (蘆洲) and brought a kitchen knife with him.

Wang, 56, was allegedly having an extramarital affair with the woman, a divorcee surnamed Cheng (程), 55, while the injured man, surnamed Chang (章), 59, was apparently a recent acquaintance of Cheng’s, police said.

Wang became angered at the meeting and allegedly attacked the other two. Cheng sustained eight stab wounds, with two wounds to her neck being the apparent cause of death, police said.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, they said.

Wang allegedly stabbed Cheng in the abdomen several times, which left some internal organs exposed, police said.

Cheng received emergency treatment and medical staff indicated that he should recover, they said.

Wang turned himself in at a police station in Sanchong District (三重), they said.

There was a love triangle involved and Wang became jealous after Chang — whom he called his girlfriend — and Cheng had become close, police said.

Wang met Cheng 10 years ago and the two allegedly entered an extramarital relationship, police said.

Police said that Wang had admitted to the attack as he “was angry at Cheng for having another boyfriend.”

He arranged a meeting to talk about the issue, but had not intended to kill anyone, police quoted him as saying.

Wang would likely be charged with murder, and police would gather more evidence and question others with knowledge of the matter, they said.