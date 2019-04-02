Tourism Bureau official says minister forced her to retire

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Former Tourism Bureau deputy director-general Chen Shu-huei (陳淑慧) yesterday said she was forced into early retirement so that Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) could appoint one of his own people to the position.

Chen officially took her retirement yesterday.

Lin posted a message on a Line messaging group set up by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications after Chen left, thanking her for her contributions to the bureau and the Taiwan Lantern Festival, and wishing her a good life in retirement.

However, Chen responded by calling Lin’s remarks “disgusting.”

“I originally wanted to keep quiet, but this is just too disgusting. I do not like to speak ill of others, nor do I like any pretentious gestures. However, do not use and patronize me. Do not lie in public,” Chen wrote on Facebook.

“Please stop treating your staff so ruthlessly and start treating the public interest as your top priority,” she added.

Chen said she had originally planned to apply for retirement in June.

However, early last month — when she was still overseeing the festival — former Taichung City Water Resources Bureau director Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) surprised her with the announcement that he would soon be taking over Chen’s post, she said.

“I was told soon after the Lantern Festival that I would become a policy counselor at the ministry, but I turned down the appointment. As the ministry could not wait for my retirement in June and as my successor needed to start working immediately, I decided to retire early and not care about the bonuses I would lose because of my decision,” she said.

The ministry’s personnel department said that the agency has offered Chen the policy counselor position in light of her extensive experience in coordinating different agencies to implement important policies at the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and the bureau.

However, Chen expressed her wish to retire as a bureau official and insisted that she retire on April 1, despite multiple conversations with the ministry, the department said, adding that the ministry did not force Chen into retirement.

It is normal for civil servants to accept changes in job assignments, it said.

Chen misinterpreted the minister’s goodwill, but the ministry nevertheless respects her decision and gives her its blessings, the department added.

Lin has come under public scrutiny for recruiting former Taichung City Government officials to fill vacancies at the ministry.

In addition to Chou, Lin has recruited former Taichung City Construction Bureau director Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) to serve as deputy minister of transportation and communications.

Former Transportation Bureau deputy director Feng Sheng-hui (馮昇輝) has been appointed TRA deputy director-general.

Chen’s previous actions have sparked controversy as well.

During her tenure as Taitung Tourism Department director, she was accused of favoring pan-blue camp groups and taking all the credit for holding a hot air balloon festival.

She was also accused of taking undue credit for the lantern festival’s perceived success, even though the tourism bureau was accused of not doing anything to facilitate the transportation of visitors to the festival grounds.