Minister says market economy tops ‘political purchasing’

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Agricultural exports to China should be based on a market economy, instead of political inclination, as purchase orders obtained through politics can be precarious, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday.

The issue of agricultural exports has been heatedly debated since Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) claimed that he secured more than NT$5.2 billion (US$168.8 million) in export orders and agreements during his trip to Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Xiamen on March 22 to Thursday last week.

Six memorandums of understanding worth NT$1.32 billion and 14 orders or agreements worth NT$3.88 billion were signed, Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau Director-General Wu Fang-ming (吳芳銘) said on Facebook on Sunday.

However, Chen warned about the risk of “political purchasing” when reporting on the council’s trade policy at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Economics Committee yesterday.

From 2009 to 2015, Beijing ordered agricultural products through certain Taiwanese politicians, but most orders failed due to a lack of market management, quality control and fair trade practices, he said, citing a Chinese firm that, although having promised to purchase 2,160 tonnes of Taiwanese milkfish a year from 2012 to 2015, only bought 19 to 1,555 tonnes per year, causing milkfish farmers heavy losses.

In 2008, 24 percent of agricultural products were sold to Japan and only 11 percent to China, whereas China has become the nation’s largest importer recently due to non-market factors, he said.

Agricultural exports last year reached a 20-year record of NT$5.47 billion, with 23.3 percent of exports sold to China, followed by 16.9 percent to Japan, 10.3 percent to the US and 8.6 percent to Vietnam, council data showed.

Instead of relying on China, a single market, the council is working to regain a greater market share in Japan, and to reach new markets in the Middle East, Canada and Russia, as well as countries that are part of the New Southbound Policy, he said.

Han needs to provide the items, amounts and deadlines of his deals made in China so that the council can begin to plan for the distribution, quarantine and packaging of the products, Chen said.

Han was quoted by the Chinese-language United Daily News as saying on Saturday that he would brief the council.