Honduran first lady arrives in Taiwan, to meet with Tsai

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Ana Garcia, wife of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, arrived in Taipei yesterday and is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) during her visit.

She is visiting Taiwan at the invitation of the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Garcia is to attend a banquet hosted by Wu, and visit the National Palace Museum, Taichung-based Providence University and several social welfare organizations, including the Children Are Us Foundation, which was established by parents of children with intellectual development disorders.

“The first lady has made great efforts in promoting healthcare and social welfare programs in Honduras and her office has worked closely with Taiwan’s embassy in Honduras in the areas of medical service and charitable donation,” the ministry said.

With her support, Taiwanese volunteers were able to provide medical care and surgery for disadvantaged Hondurans, it said.

Garcia will discuss bilateral cooperation programs that could further the two nations’ partnership, it said.

In other news, in a report to be delivered to the Legislative Yuan today, Wu is to say that Tsai’s state visit to three allies in the Pacific showed that years of efforts to consolidate ties with those nations have had a spillover effect in the regional and global context.

“Taiwan is able to play an even more significant role in the Indo-Pacific region,” he is to say.

Diplomacy requires long-term efforts that must be continued regardless of which party is in power, the report says.

The close friendship between Taiwan and its Pacific allies is the fruit of correct policy directions by previous administrations and the selfless dedication overseas made by Taiwanese from many sectors of society, the report says.