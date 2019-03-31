Premier criticizes ‘emperor’ Han

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) request to be lifted up by police officers so he could respond to supporters at Kaohsiung International Airport on Thursday showed that he thinks of himself as an emperor, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Reporters asked Su whether he had ever given similar instructions in his time as Pingtung County commissioner or mayor of what was then Taipei County.

“I have never given such an order,” Su said. “I think it was an abuse of the police force. It was a disservice to the police and set a bad example.”

“The mentality is [that of] an emperor and should be strongly discouraged,” he added.

“If any local government head gives an order like that, I hope that the police officers would refrain from acting on it,” he said.

Han’s actions also drew criticism from Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇), who said that the mayor should remember that he is a public servant, not an emperor.

Upon his return to Taiwan following a five-day visit to Hong Kong and Macau, as well as the mainland Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Xiamen, Han was greeted by hundreds of supporters at the airport.

Two police officers assigned to Han to provide security lifted him and briefly sat him on their shoulders, from where Han waved and gestured to the crowd.

Han told reporters afterward that he had asked the officers to lift him, because he felt it would be “rude” if some of his supporters could not see him.

He said he is willing to apologize if the action was disrespectful to the officers.

When asked about Su’s “emperor” description, Han asked: “Being in politics means we always want to be with the people. Does the premier not understand that?”

Separately, a spokesman for the Kaohsiung Police Department said that the actions of the officers at the airport, surnamed Hung (洪) and Kuo (郭), were “inappropriate.”

Additional reporting by Hung Cheng-hung and Rachel Lin