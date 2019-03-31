Council contest seeks best drinks using local fruit

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday invited beverage suppliers to sign up for a contest to make handmade drinks using Taiwan-grown fruit, as the peak season for pineapples and other fruit approaches.

The production of fruit, especially pineapples, bananas, mangoes and dragon fruit, typically peaks between May and September, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told a news conference in Taipei.

The council encourages food processing companies to use domestically grown fruit, instead of imported fruit that might be cheaper, but not neccessarily as safe, he said.

Chen cited as an example a food processing firm in Yilan County that had to switch to using Taiwanese fruit after finding problems with dried fruit exported from China.

The contest is open to firms producing, processing or marketing handmade drinks with fixed stores and operation permits, Agriculture and Food Agency Director-General Hu Jong-i (胡忠一) said, adding that applications would be accepted until April 30.

Contestants would need to make pineapple, tea or soybean drinks from May to June, while their drinnk sales would be evaluated from July to August, he said.

Contestants would have to use at least 10 percent locally grown pineapple or pineapple juice, 100 percent locally grown tea leaves and 20 percent locally grown black beans or soybeans in their beverages, Hu added.

Beverage suppliers responded positively to last year’s banana and dragon fruit contest, agency section chief Chen Li-yi (陳立儀) said, adding that they later advised the council to add the pineapple category.

Pineapple production is estimated to reach 500,000 tonnes this year, of which 35,000 tonnes would be exported, up from 31,000 tonnes last year, he said.

Asked if fruit farmers might increase their production after Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) claimed to have secured agricultural orders during his visit to China, he said that production would not change much, as the nation’s agricultural areas are limited.