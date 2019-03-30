Changhua resident, 80, found to have extrapulmonary TB

By Chen Kuan-pei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An 80-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) who visited a Changhua hospital complaining of shoulder pain was found to have extrapulmonary tuberculosis (TB).

Chen’s condition was at first diagnosed as a benign cyst or lipoma, but the preliminary diagnosis was quickly revised after attempts to suction it did not reduce the swelling and the matter sucked out did not seem to be pus, said Hung Tsung-hsien (洪宗賢), an orthopedist at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Hospital’s Changhua branch.

An examination of the swollen joint by X-ray showed that the acromioclavicular joint was covered with adipocytes, Hung said.

After performing acid-fast bacilli and culture tests, Hung concluded that Chen had extrapulmonary TB.

CARRIER?

As Chen has no history of pulmonary TB, Hung said he believed that Chen was a carrier of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which started infecting his shoulders as a result of immunosenescence, or the gradual decrease in the efficiency of the immune system due to age.

Most cases of extrapulmonary TB do not exhibit obvious symptoms and the slow growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis also means that it would not produce pus or ulcers, further reducing chances of detection, Hung said.

Most people think of tuberculosis as an infection of the lungs, a condition called pulmonary tuberculosis, Department of Pulmonary Medicine director Huang Yi-wen (黃伊文) said.

Extrapulmonary TB has a relatively low incidence, and it usually occurs in the pleura, the central nervous system, the lymphatic system, the genitourinary system or, as in Chen’s case, bones and joints, Huang added.

While Mycobacterium tuberculosis has been removed from the affected area, Chen is undergoing a half-year treatment with medication due to the tenacity of the bacteria, Hung said.