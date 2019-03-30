Control Yuan issues asset declaration report on politicians

By Huang Hsin-po and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Control Yuan yesterday issued its asset declaration report for last year, showing an increase of NT$1.87 million (US$60,665) in President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) savings account compared with a year earlier.

Tsai had NT$54,060,872 spread across five accounts, three of which were trust accounts and two of which were bank accounts, the report showed.

Tsai declared ownership of NT$413,6370 worth of securities registered to Cheng Chung Co Ltd, which is owned by the her family, the report said.

Tsai had a short-term credit loan from Hua Nan Bank, with NT$207,009 outstanding at the time of the declaration, it showed.

Tsai paid NT$1,063,416 toward housing loans last year, down from NT$8,934,710 in 2017, the report showed.

Tsai declared ownership of real estate in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), Daan District (大安) and New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), the report said.

Tsai declared investments worth NT$1.1 million in Tong Dao Co, which is owned by the Tsai family, it said, adding that she was renting out land to Tong Dao for NT$90,000 per month.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) and her husband, Shen Hsueh-jung (沈學榮), declared joint savings of NT$166,640,000, although only NT$2.24 million of the amount was under Cheng’s name, the report showed.

Cheng’s assets dropped by NT$120 million compared with her previous declaration, it showed.

National Communications Commission Chairperson Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) ranked the lowest for total declared assets, down NT$600,000 from her previous declaration with NT$406,489 in savings and NT$16.6 million in housing loan debt.

Chan declared ownership of one plot of land, two buildings and one car, but invested NT$110 million, mainly in films and a TV drama series, the report showed.