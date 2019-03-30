University students rally behind president

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter

A group of students from National Chengchi University (NCCU) and other universities yesterday said that they support President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election bid, because she gives young people hope and has defended the nation’s sovereignty against increasing pressure from China.

Tsai and former premier William Lai (賴清德) last week registered for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary.

Since Lai’s announcement on Monday last week, which caught most people off guard, several polls have shown that Lai has a higher support rate than Tsai.

Since she took office in May 2016, Tsai has made great achievements in promoting national sovereignty, national defense, diplomacy, transitional justice, marriage equality, pension reform and energy transformation, the students told a news conference at 228 Peace Memorial Park in Taipei.

The event was mainly organized by the NCCU Wild Fire student group and supported by groups from other universities, NCCU student Yeh Yu-hsin (葉育昕) said.

With Beijing increasing its suppression of Taiwan and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) leaning toward China, young Taiwanese should stand up and back Tsai, especially as her visit to the nation’s three Pacific allies over the past week was very fruitful, she said.

Under Tsai’s leadership, people with different backgrounds and values are likely to reconcile, NCCU student Hsu Hsiang-pi (徐祥弼) said.

Asked why they are not supporting Lai, former Wild Fire director Lin Nan-tung (林南彤) said that Tsai’s efforts over the past four years deserve more praise.

With China stepping up its “united front” tactics, Tsai has been boldly resisting Beijing’s pressure, while making important social reforms, Soochow University student Kuo Chun-yi (郭俊毅) said.

Their voices were not loud enough in last year’s local elections, in which the DPP suffered major losses, but next year’s election cannot be lost, Kuo added.

Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) thanked the students for their support, adding that Tsai continues to work for the nation.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang