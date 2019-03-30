Chimei Museum exhibition marks 30 years of awards

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Chimei Museum in Tainan is hosting an exhibition through June 11 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Chimei Arts Awards.

Titled “Hyperrealism Art in Taiwan” (奇麗之美 — 台灣精微寫實藝術大展), the exhibition is to feature 102 works by 55 artists — 41 painters and 14 sculptors — museum deputy director Patricia Liao (廖婉如) said on Sunday.

Of the participating artists, 34 have received the Chimei Arts Award, she said, adding that the works are being borrowed from major museums, as well as private collections.

This year marks the 31st year the awards are to be presented by the Chi Mei Culture Foundation.

Over the past three decades, the foundation has given 317 recipients more than NT$110 million (US$3.6 million at the current exchange rate) in grants with the awards, Liao said.

The grants have eased the financial burden on many talented art and music students, she said.

‘UNDERSTANDABLE’

The awards were established in 1989 at the height of abstract art in Taiwan, Liao said.

However, at the time, Shi Wen-long (許文龍), the founder of Chi Mei Corp and the museum, wanted to promote art that was “understandable,” Liao said, adding that this is the kind of work that is included in the exhibition.

The exhibition has works by past masters, such as sculptor Huang Tu-shui (黃土水) and painter Lee Mei-shu (李梅樹), as well as works by young artists, curator Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞) said.

It includes classical works of realism, as well as depictions of everyday objects — such as garage doors, firehouse cabinets and leather shoes — in the style of hyperrealism, he added.