FEATURE: Mortuary services for pets helping owners

As the pet industry thrives, animal mortuary services are becoming a permanent part of the nation’s professional landscape, industry sources say.

Pet morticians are among the 10 most employable professions in Taiwan, according to a report by 1111 Job Bank last year.

As Taiwanese society ages and births decline, people are becoming more emotionally attached to pets, which they treat as something akin to children, said Hung Wen (洪聞), owner of Pet Castle, an exclusive pet cemetery in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里).

That emotional factor and concern for the environment are responsible for increased demand for pet funerary services, he said, adding that 25 ossuaries have been established nationwide.

Eight of the biggest operators are based in the north, with the main clientele being owners of cats and dogs, although he has also encountered owners of parrots and turtles as part of the job, he said.

A turtle owner, who talked to the pet every day and treated it as a child, arranged for the animal to receive all of Pet Castle’s religious and ceremonial services following its death, Hung said.

Another owner told him that a pet only has its owner for companionship, so it is incumbent upon people to do everything to ensure they enjoy a happy afterlife, he said.

The Pet Castle is a business run by professionals that provides services around the clock, he said.

A refrigerated mortuary, crematorium and ossuary are run to the same standards as funeral homes for people, while Pet Castle’s mortician has many years of experience as a regular mortician, he said.

The industry standard is to provide a full range of funeral options, from cremation for placement in an ossuary or burial in a graveyard, at sea or under a tree, he said.

The best pet cemeteries make arrangements for Buddhist, Taoist and Christian rites, and accommodate requests for personalized memorial services, he said.

At Pet Castle, Buddhist scriptures are chanted for the souls of pets at 1:30pm to 3pm every Sunday, he said, adding that the venue is open for animal lovers to meet and chat.

However, bad actors in the industry are known to establish fake ossuaries, but actually store the ashes in rickety metal sheds, so people should investigate pet cemeteries thoroughly before making a decision, he said.

A pet owner surnamed Wang (王) said she had seen pet ossuaries that are as luxurious as those that the ashes of her family members rest in during her search for a resting place for her dog.

A woman surnamed Weng (翁) said she bought a place for her dog Siaobao (小寶) that she had for more than 15 years, because she hoped its spirit would be happy in the company of other canines.

New Taipei City-based counseling psychologist Yang Tsung-tsai (楊聰財) said that people are known to become clinically depressed after the death of a pet.

One patient, who lost 5kg in the month following the death of their dog, reported feeling listless and that a part of themselves was missing, Yang said.

“A lot of people treat their pets as members of the family and funerary rituals are a way to memorialize the lost pet, which can make the living feel better,” he said.

Yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said many young jobseekers are interested in working with animals.

The salary of a pet mortician is at least NT$30,000 per month, Yang Tsung-pin said, adding that those with good credentials could receive up to NT$700,000 a year after bonuses.