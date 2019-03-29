Fisheries consensus remains elusive

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Japan have again failed to reach a consensus regarding amending the maritime zone agreed upon in a 2013 fisheries pact, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

However, the two sides have agreed to hold a new round of talks before the middle of next month, ahead of the fishing season.

Taiwanese delegates and their Japanese counterparts on Wednesday concluded a two-day meeting in Tokyo as part of the eighth round of the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Commission, the ministry said.

The two sides exchanged views over whether to install automatic identification systems on fishing vessels and over protection and indemnity insurance issues for vessel owners, it said.

However, they failed to reach a consensus over whether to amend the maritime zone, it said, marking the second time they have failed to reach an agreement on the matter after a meeting in Tokyo from March 5 to 7.

Fisheries officials have said that if a deal is not reached this year, the existing rules would remain.

The commission was established after the 2013 deal was signed, which allowed Taiwanese and Japanese fishers to operate freely in overlapping areas of the two nations’ exclusive economic zones in the East China Sea, despite a sovereignty dispute.

Before the pact was signed, Taiwanese vessels had frequently been subject to harassment from the Japanese coast guard, as Japan claims jurisdiction over the waters.

Since then, the two sides have agreed to meet annually to discuss and possibly update regulations agreed upon in the fisheries pact, including whether to expand the maritime zone.

The 2013 agreement covers the area south of 27° north latitude and north of Japan’s Yaeyama and Miyako islands, part of the overlapping zone 200 nautical miles (370.4km) from each nation’s coast.

However, provisions of the agreement do not apply to waters within 12 nautical miles of the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), over which Taiwan and Japan claim sovereignty.