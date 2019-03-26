Hsinchu street undergoes Lego makeover

By Wang Chun-chieh / Staff reporter

Lego bricks that are being used to spruce up old buildings in Hsinchu City’s North District (北) have made the area an attraction for social media users.

The project focuses on buildings in the district’s Shihfang Street, where Shihfang Borough Warden Peng Chen Yu-chen (彭陳玉真) said it is reviving the historic neighborhood without damaging the structures.

Peng Chen’s daughter Peng Lin-chi (彭琳淇) and community planner Yen Chih-han (顏志翰) developed the idea to use Lego bricks to embellish walls and frame number plates on homes, which has unexpectedly created popular spots for social media users, Peng Chen said on Saturday.

Initially, only a few households were willing to sign up for the project, but after the redesigned plates drew attention, more residents are asking for Lego bricks, she said.

More than 3,000 bricks have been used to replace 30 number plates, while there are plans to use new designs on 15 other households, she said.

As the houses in the neighborhood are tightly packed, there is not much space for renovation, Yen said.

He had tried painting to brighten up the walls, but Peng Lin-chi brought up the idea of using Lego, which adds new colors to the area, Yen said.

Lego dealer Tseng Cheng-chieh (曾政傑) said that he initially doubted the project would take off, but found the use of Lego quite clever after seeing how they added color to the old neighborhood.