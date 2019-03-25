Ministry amending regulations to prepare for 5G

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

With the government set to release the first set of 5G licenses next year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said it has begun amending telecommunications regulations, adding that the final draft would be submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval in June.

The ministry said that it must change the list of the businesses that Tier I Telecommunications Enterprises can operate by including the radio frequencies to be put on auction for the 5G system under the mobile broadband business section.

The amendment is to be announced on Wednesday, the ministry said, adding that the public would have two months to review it.

After the public review period is over, information sessions on the amendment would be held, through which the ministry would gather comments, thoughts and observations from all relevant parties, it said.

The Executive Yuan would review the final draft of the amendment and decide whether or when it should be implemented, the ministry said.

The 3rd Generation Partnership Project last year announced phase one 5G system specifications, the ministry said, adding that the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Finland, Germany and Italy have begun to release radio frequencies to be used for the 5G system.

Base stations, Internet service equipment and terminal products for 5G exhibited at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, last month showed that most of the 5G services are offered in the 3,500 megahertz (MHz) and 28,000MHz frequency band sections, which are the same as those that are soon to be released in Taiwan, the ministry said.

As some of the equipment and smartphone manufacturers also support 5G services for the 4,500MHz and 39,000MHz frequency band sections, the ministry said that it would consider including them in the phase two 5G auction.