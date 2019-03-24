Police uncover drugs, NT$97m in raid

By Chen Yi-yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A police raid on a family home in Kaohsiung on March 11 yielded 11kg of ketamine, 6.6kg of amphetamine, weapons and about NT$97 million (US$3.15 million) in cash, the New Taipei City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps said yesterday.

In the joint investigation by New Taipei City and Kaohsiung police, an improvised shotgun, an improvised pistol, 350 rounds of ammunition, lab equipment, 7.6kg of cold medicines and an unidentified liquid and powder were found, in addition to the narcotics, police said.

New Taipei City police arrested a person suspected of dealing drugs, who said that the narcotics were sold by a man who drove a Maserati at the Rende (仁德) freeway rest stop in Tainan, they said.

Investigators tracked the car to Kaohsiung using surveillance footage, and investigations suggested that a couple surnamed Huang (黃) were manufacturing narcotics in their townhouse, police said.

During the raid, the male suspect attempted to flee by jumping out of a window, but broke his leg, police said.

The couple have denied making drugs, they said.