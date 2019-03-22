Urinary infection caused by holding it in, doctor warns

By Chiu Shu-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Women who delay urinating are at increased risk of contracting a urinary tract infection, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital urologist Lo Chi-wen (羅啟文) said.

Women are more susceptible to urinary tract infections than men because the proximity of the urethral orifice, perineum and anus facilitates bacterial contamination of the urethra, Lo said.

Risk of infection is increased by frequently withholding urination, sexual activity, bad hygiene and low estrogen levels commonly induced by menopause, he said.

For people who have recurring urinary tract infections, each episode decreases the remission period between instances, he said.

Symptoms include a persistent urge to urinate, painful urination, blood in the urine, fever, intolerance to cold and pain in the lower abdomen, he said.

Women experiencing those symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, as severe cases of urinary tract infection could lead to life-threatening kidney infection or sepsis, and those with a voiding dysfunction, diabetes or a compromised immune system should be alert, he said.

Women should drink at least 2 liters of water per day, he said, adding that they should wipe from front to rear and avoid wearing overly form-fitting lower garments.

If possible, women should drink water and urinate prior to sexual intercourse, he said.

A female patient, a department store sales clerk, was treated with antibiotics for a recurrent urinary tract infection that developed mainly due to deprivation of restroom breaks, he said.

Women in retail jobs are advised not to allow occupational pressures to interfere with going to the restroom, he added.