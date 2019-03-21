Kenting music fest to boast more than 100 performances

Staff writer, with CNA

The annual Spring Break on the Beach music festival is to feature more than 100 performers, including disc jockeys from France, the UK and Hong Kong, when it rocks Kenting (墾丁) from April 4 to April 6, organizer On the Beach said on Monday.

The main stage is to showcase Latin, reggae and hip-hop music during the day, with electronic dance music taking over as the sun goes down, On the Beach said in a statement.

A smaller stage would feature non-mainstream music, while the festival would also host a three-hour open bar each day, it said.

Japanese comedian Wes-P, who shot to stardom last year after appearing on the TV show Britain’s Got Talent, is among more than 100 performers to appear at the festival, which would also showcase dancers, stunt artists and acrobats, it added.

Some of the disc jockeys set to spin at the event include Taiwan’s Double G, France’s Solberjum, the UK’s Swindali and Hong Kong’s Mojito, On the Beach’s Facebook page showed.