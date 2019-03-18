INTERVIEW: Judges should show more empathy: rights group head

Liberty Times (LT): What are your thoughts on polls showing that the public’s trust in fair trials has fallen to a record low?

Ho Chun-ying (何俊英): Three factors might be to blame for the low trust.

First, verdicts often do not meet public expectations. For example, the public clearly has no tolerance for drunk driving, yet in many cases, verdicts constitute little more than a slap on the wrist in light of the severity of the offense. Verdicts have also been seen as too lenient in some sexual assault cases. These cases directly affect the public and often elicit strong public reactions.

Second, legal proceedings often leave no space for the people involved to have their say, as judges often have too many cases on their hands and end up cutting short the plaintiff’s and defendant’s pleas.

Some might feel that the judge is brushing them off before they have even finished their statements, which breeds resentment. When rulings subsequently do not meet expectations, the parties involved are more likely to feel that judges are biased.

Some judges were likely top students, and passed their exams and obtained their qualifications early in their lives, before they had a chance to gain real life experience, which might be one factor contributing to a lack of empathy.

Given these things, it is no wonder that rulings are often criticized as being out of touch with society.

If we had more employees to help with the trial process, judges would have more time to devote to each case, which would help increasing the quality of our judiciary.

LT: You said that judges have increasingly handed heavy sentences to people of high socio-economic status over the past few years. Can you elaborate?

Ho: From years of legal work, I can vouch for this disturbing phenomenon. Of course the public wants the judiciary to hit powerful, rich and corrupt people, and a minority of judges exploit that desire to improve their public image and burnish their reputation.

Equality before the law is a fundamental principle for attorneys. We cannot hold officials or rich businesspeople to a higher standard out of fear that the public might think we are protecting privilege. We must keep the scales of justice in balance.

Some judges, fearful of public criticism or with a hero complex, impose harsher sentences than appropriate when they think a defendant could easily afford to commute a lighter sentence to a fine. That is unfair.

Travel restrictions are another problem. There are cases where businesspeople, embroiled in decades-old legal battles, are prevented from going about their business because they cannot travel abroad. In many such cases, the people involved have their families and businesses in Taiwan, so they are unlikely to flee. Keeping them from going abroad is a human rights violation.

As an alternative, we could allow defendants with legitimate reasons to travel abroad to do so after putting all their property in a trust. If they return by the specified time, the trust releases their property. If not, their property is confiscated and benefits public coffers.

LT: Do you think the Judicial Yuan’s plan to strengthen judge evaluation processes by bringing in third-party assessors could work?

Ho: The Judicial Yuan is certainly moving in the right direction. Strengthening evaluation processes is great and a good step, but determining whether judges are suitable is another story.