Cabinet approves changes to penalties for child abuse

Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a draft amendment that would increase the maximum penalty for child abuse — including abandonment, physical or psychological abuse — to NT$600,000.

Meanwhile, the maximum penalty for selling alcohol or betel nuts to children would be raised to NT$100,000, according to the proposed amendment to the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法).

Medical staff, social workers, police and teachers would face a fine of up to NT$60,000 if they fail to report a suspected case of abuse, the draft bill proposed, stating that police could ask prosecutors to investigate without any evidence of a crime if a situation is deemed urgent.

Social and Family Affairs Administration Director Chien Hui-chuan (簡慧娟) said that one of the draft bill’s main aims is to involve law enforcement in child protection at an early stage.

When social workers encounter difficulties visiting a family home, the whereabouts of a child is unknown, or criminal activity involving a child is believed to have occurred or be taking place, prosecutors would be able to investigate after receiving a police report to that effect, she said.

Another aim is to establish a database of individuals convicted of abusing children, Chien said.

According to the draft, child care institutions would be required to suspend unfit staff immediately pending an investigation, as well as notify the authorities of staff transfers and recruitment.

Failure to follow these rules could result in a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000.

In extreme cases an institution could be closed down or have its license revoked.

In addition, all nursery centers would be required to install video surveillance cameras, the draft states.

About 90 percent of nursery centers have already installed surveillance systems, administration Deputy Director Su Li-chiung (蘇麗瓊) said.

The draft would be submitted to the Legislative Yuan and reviewed alongside draft amendments to the Criminal Code to increase penalties for child abuse, as proposed by lawmakers last month.

Under the draft amendments to the Criminal Code, perpetrators would be subject to the death penalty, life in prison or a prison sentence of more than 10 years in cases where a child dies as a result of abuse.

Currently, perpetrators of child abuse are often tried on charges of injury resulting in death instead of homicide.