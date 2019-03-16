Adults charged in baby’s abuse, death

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Tainan prosecutors on Thursday charged three adult suspects in a baby abuse case with homicide and intentionally harming and abusing a child, with the underage mother to be tried by a juvenile court.

The girl, aged one year and six months, was on Jan. 15 taken to a local hospital, where doctors found that she had been dead for several hours, the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office said in its indictment, adding that the girl had a brain hemorrhage, as well as bruises on her head and body.

The 17-year-old mother, surnamed Hsueh (薛), gave birth to the girl in 2017 with her boyfriend of the time, but they broke up and she had been living with a new partner, surnamed Lee (李), the indictment said.

Investigators said that at the time of the incident, Hsueh and Lee were at home, with Hsueh’s cousin and the cousin’s husband, surnamed Ho (何), and the four later that same day visited a KTV parlor.

During questioning by police the following day, all four admitted to beating the baby, but denied that they wanted to kill her, saying that they had only wanted her to stop crying, the indictment said.

Prosecutors are requesting a life sentence for the three adult suspects and have brought the same charges against the mother, who was detained at the juvenile court on Thursday, as she is younger than 18.

During questioning, the suspects told police that the baby had spilled a bottle of milk that day, and they had smacked her and banged her head against a wall to silence her, the indictment said.

The four have admitted to physically punishing the girl with plastic devices and rattan sticks, and coroners found numerous bruises and internal wounds sustained over a long time, the prosecutors said.

The four also frequently deprived the girl of food and sleep and they said they believed that she was possessed by an evil spirit, which needed to be driven out by beating her, the indictment said.

“At such an early age, a baby needs to be looked after and needs special protection,” the indictment read. “Healthy physical and mental development requires that they grow up in a family environment that provides love and care.”

The three adult suspects neglected their responsibilities and failed to give the baby the appropriate care, it said, adding that they punished and abused her for an extended time, resulting in her death.

“The suspects committed a severe crime against the victim and we therefore request that the court hand the suspects life sentences,” the indictment said.

Following media reports about the case, a crowd gathered at the police station and allegedly tried to assault the four suspects as they were brought in for questioning.