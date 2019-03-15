Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Pork found on boat

About 4kg of pork was seized onboard a Chinese vessel caught on Wednesday illegally fishing in Taiwanese waters, along with its 6,000kg catch, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said. The Minjinyu No. 5728 was stopped at about 3am in waters 23.7 nautical miles (43.9km) northwest of Penghu County’s Huayu Islet (花嶼) during an inspection by coast guard personnel, said Hung Po-lun (洪挬論), captain of the CGA Penghu branch. The fishing boat’s crew initially sought to prevent officers from boarding the vessel, so the officers fired into the air after which they were able to board and conduct an inspection, Hung said. The ship was seized and its 15-member crew detained, Hung said, adding that they were fined for illegally fishing in Taiwan’s waters, while the catch was thrown overboard. The pork would be handed over to customs authorities to be destroyed, he said. The spread of African swine fever shows no sign of abating in China.

CUSTOMS

Drug suspects arrested

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly 5,000 tablets of the controlled hypnotic drug nimetazepam at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in January, airport police said on Wednesday. Airport police and customs personnel on Jan. 8 opened a suspicious air express parcel after an X-ray screening in the express air cargo delivery services area and found 4,938 nimetazepam tablets weighing a combined 1.37kg and estimated to have a street value of NT$1.5 million (US$48,542). Five suspects were arrested in Yilan County, including two minors, who are suspected of posting the package.