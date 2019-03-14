University students win international architecture award

Staff writer, with CNA

Two graduate students at National Chiao Tung University won the Architecture and Sea Level Rise award at an international architecture competition last year, the school said in a statement.

Their project, called “The Great Wall of Lagoon,” was submitted by Chen Sheng-han (陳聖涵) and Lin Chang-chun (林長諄) from the university’s Graduate Institute of Architecture.

It won the award at the Jacques Rougerie Foundation’s International Competition in Architecture, which last year received more than 700 submissions from around the world.

The competition is divided into three categories, with the other two being Innovation and Architecture for the Sea, and Innovation and Architecture for Space. The prize for each category was 7,500 euros (US$8,468).

Chen and Lin in January traveled to France to accept the award and talk about their work, the university said.

The two students came up with the idea for the project, which focused on Dongshi Township (東石) in Chiayi County, based on their observations of erosion along Taiwan’s southwest coast and the impact on marine habitats, industries, the landscape and residents, the university said.

Chen said that the project aims to protect the coastline, local industries and the living environment for residents through the use of innovative architecture, the university said.

The Great Wall of China was built to resist invading tribes, but “The Great Wall of Lagoon” was designed to integrate with buildings, industries and the environment, while keeping the coastline intact, Chen was quoted as saying.

The Jacques Rougerie Foundation was founded by French architect Jacques Rougerie in 2009 to create a framework for the emergence and development of new talent, including architects, engineers and designers, who would invent and build the habitats and lifestyles of tomorrow, the university said.